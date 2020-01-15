Everlane is Discontinuing Its Modern Loafer — Get It Before It’s Gone For 46% Off
In 2014, Everlane decided to try its hand at shoes for the first time and never looked back. The first shoe that Everlane brought to fruition, the Modern Loafer, is now at the end of its life. Everlane is phasing out the shoe that started it all and is giving it to you for a fraction of its original price. At $90, this everyday loafer is the perfect thing to pair with jeans or trousers. It easily slips on and off and will be your go-to on days where all you want to wear are slippers but you have to look presentable.
The Modern Loafer is made from 100% Italian leather with a sturdy, ¾” stacked heel. It comes in three neutral colors: Black, Camel, and Bone. Just a heads up, if your foot is wide or is a size 8.5 through11, order a half-size up. These are final sale, but if you stick to that guidance, you should be good to go.
Modern Loafer
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.