You’re Gonna Leave the House Eventually. Grab Everlane Denim While It’s on Sale
Things are rapidly changing around us, but the good thing is that as we do our part to flatten the curve, we can eventually see an end in sight. That means we can pack up our work from home essentials and plan to get back outside. Get out of that pair of sweatpants and into a pair of jeans you love while Everlane is marking all of their denim down to $50.
Personally, I swear by the Cheeky Straight Jeans in the Ankle length (thanks to being 5’1”). They’re comfortable all day, with just enough stretch, and are the perfect length for a small cuff at the ankle. They come in a handful of colors that will go with everything in your closet. Or go for the Performance Jean for men, which says everything about it in its name. The four-way stretch organic denim gives you movability and because it’s part of Everlane’s Uniform line, there’s a 365-day guarantee if they rip, fade, or shrink.
Everlane Denim Bottoms
