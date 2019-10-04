CHEAT SHEET
FOREVER AND EVER(LANE)
Everlane Is Now at Nordstrom With All Their Best-Sellers for a Limited Time
Everlane, the direct-to-consumer brand that defined elevated, ethical practicality, is now available at Nordstrom for a limited time. From now until November 17, you can get all your favorite Everlane pieces, plus a few exclusive colorways, at Nordstrom. Starting with the exclusive items, Everlane is creating three new colors of cashmere to give your winter wardrobe a pop of color. Grab bold purples, pinks, and oranges in the classic cashmere crew. They also added a couple of colors to the Tread Trainer Sneaker that you can only get at Nordstrom. You can get best-sellers like the Athletic Fit Performance Jeans and the Travel Pants that will take you anywhere with breathable, durable fabrics. Or try one of the brand’s newest creations like the Form Bag or the Cashmere Lantern sweater. Whatever you choose from this, you’re still getting the quality you love from both Nordstrom and Everlane, just coming from the same place. | Shop at Nordstrom >
