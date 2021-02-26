Everlane Is Taking Up to 60% Off Some Scouted Favorite’s

Everlane rarely has a sale, but when they do, you can bet it’s a good one. This weekend, Everlane is taking up to 60% off some of our favorites. From Cheeky jeans to face masks we love, Everlane has everything you need to dress to impress). We’ve rounded up some of the best items on sale, now.

The 100% Local Face Mask 5-Pack: Everlane makes some of our favorite face masks and they’re over 50% off. The pack comes with five cotton masks, perfect for double masking or wearing on their own.

The 100% Local Face Mask 5-Pack Down From $25 Buy at Everlane $ 12

The Cheeky Straight Corduroy Pant: We love the Cheeky jeans, and these are those, but in Cord form. They feature an extra-high rise waist, an easy straight leg, offering a denim like fit.

The Cheeky Straight Corduroy Pant Down From $68 Buy at Everlane $ 47

The ReCotton Cropped Pocket Tee: This pocket tee is a must have essential. It has an extra-boxy shape for a throwback look, and is made out of super-soft 60% recycled cotton, too.

The ReCotton Cropped Pocket Tee Down From $25 Buy at Everlane $ 15

The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt: Upgrade your wardrobe with this chic button-up. It was wash-tested 50 times to ensure fabric strength, no fading occurs, and shrinking is ruled out of the equation.

The Standard Fit Japanese Oxford Shirt Down From $62 Buy at Everlane $ 24

