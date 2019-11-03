Everlane Is Taking Up to $40 Off Select Cashmere Sweaters

Ah, cashmere. Cashmere will always be one of those fabrics that exudes luxury. The material is soft and durable, which is why everything from sweaters to scarves get made from the stuff. Brands like Everlane are helping bring cashmere to the masses by giving them price tags that are easier to swallow. And now, they’re going a step further and taking $20-$40 off of a handful their cashmere styles for men and women, bringing them down to $100 for a limited time. Things like the classic Grade-A Cashmere Crew that comes in a plethora of colors or the Cashmere Raglan Mockneck are both $100 during the promotion. Personally, I’m eyeing the Cashmere Shrunken Sweatshirt that combines the warmth and breathability of cashmere with the casual nature of a worn-in sweatshirt. This sale only lasts through Tuesday, so you’ll want to pick something up right now.

Everlane Cashmere Sweaters Select Styles Buy on Everlane $ 100

