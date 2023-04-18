This All-Day, Everyday Everlane Heel Is The Comfiest Shoe You’ll Ever Own

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The exhausting pursuit of comfy heels cannot be overstated. While my youthful, twenty-something feet could bear the stress and discomfort of wearing four-inch skinny stilettos all day, my thirty-something feet need much more support and structure from my footwear. Once you find the perfect comfortable heel, chances are you won’t want to revert back to walking around in painful pumps ever again, but in a sea of shoes that look amazing but don’t necessarily feel amazing, what’s a girl to do? Live in flats? No way!

The good news is that there is an amazing heel out there that not only majorly delivers in style, execution, and design but is so comfortable and supportive that you can actually wear them all day long—without suffering. The adequately named Everlane Italian Leather Day Heel is a block heel you can wear to the office to cocktail hour without wanting to rip them off for some relief. I discovered the Everlane Day Heel a few years ago when I was hunting for a work-appropriate shoe I could wear to business-casual events and meetings where I would be standing and walking—a chore that turned out to be a pain in more ways than one.

While I cycled through cute-but-underwhelming options from brands like Cole Haan and J.Crew, nothing I slipped my feet into gave me that Cinderella-like fit until I tried the Everlane Day Heel, which has developed quite a cult following, and it’s no surprise why. They’re the most comfortable heels I’ve ever worn in my life.

Everlane Italian Leather Day Heels It’s no secret that Everlane’s affordable capsule-collection pieces are designed to be a marriage of workwear-meets-weekend-wear, so you won’t find yourself having to forgo style to be able to walk. The company’s Italian leather shoe is designed with a chunky two-inch block heel and an elasticized back for extra blister defense. With an average 4.4-star rating from nearly 5,000 customer reviews that attest to the shoe’s super-comfy fit, versatility, and demure design, the hype around the ballet-silhouette shoe is not overblown in the least bit. Buy At Everlane $ 175 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I think theEverlane Italian Day Heel fits very true to size, but some reviewers recommended sizing up. Depending on your usual size, Everlane has different recommendations for choosing your appropriate size in the Day Heel, so take note of their specific recommendations before ordering a pair–or two–for yourself.

The Everlane Day Heel has been around for years and shows no sign of going anywhere anytime soon—a testament to the shoe’s resounding fanfare and crazy-high ratings. These Everlane shoes have been my go-to professional heels for years now, and I’ll never again compromise my comfort for a stylish-yet-painful heel ever again. The good news is with the Everlane Day Heel, you don’t have to compromise on anything.

