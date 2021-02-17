Everlane’s New Men’s Loungewear Is Just What I Needed in My Life

Before this year, I didn’t know there was so much stylish loungewear to choose from. I didn’t know because I guess I didn’t need to know. But now, it’s practically all I wear, despite valiant attempts to ease myself back into an actual pair of jeans. And most recently, Everlane stole the show with a new launch of retro inspired loungewear, at a disruptive price point.

The Retro Track collection is both the largest and most sustainable collection of loungewear in Everlane’s repertoire, and if you’re wondering, it’s extremely comfortable, too. Each piece is made with 100% GOTS-certified cotton, meaning it has limited use of chemicals during production. The cotton is soft, yet substantial—it all kind of looks like an upgraded version of what Rocky wears in all of those workout montages. The seams are more tailored than your run-of-the-mill sweats so it still fits comfortably and yet there is some shape to the pieces. The Track Crewneck, which is a crewneck with front pockets is my favorite piece of the collection, as it looks like an ordinary crewneck over Zoom, but is really one of the comfiest pieces I own. There is also The Track Hoodie, which has a hood, and the Track Pant, which are a great pair of sweats. You can create a matching jumpsuit out of the five neutral colors they offer, or you can mix-and-match to create a combo that is just right for you.

Everlane was kind enough to send me a set to try and I can tell you, it’s just what I needed at this point in quarantine. I’ll be wearing the Track Crew and Track Pants, together and apart, until someone tells me to stop.

