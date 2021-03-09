Everlane’s Perform Leggings Are on Sale for $40 for 24 Hours Only

If there was one new launch from Everlane I was waiting for last year, it was the Perform Legging. It was perfect timing, because I had no idea just how much of 2020 I’d be spending in leggings. The Perform Legging is soft, stretchy, and durable, allowing me to wear it for workouts but also for all-day comfort. Now, the Perform Legging is on sale, so there’s never been a better time for you to invest in some yourself.

The Perform Legging Down from $58 Buy at Everlane $ 40

Today only, Everlane is marking down the original Perform Legging to $40. The Leggings come in six different colors: Black, Ink Grey, Bitter Chocolate, Deep Aegean, Pine, and Heathered Charcoal. They’re made from a blend of recycled nylon and elastane and feature an interior pocket that’s perfect for holding cards or keys.

