These Everlane Chinos Helped Me Start Wearing Real Pants Again

It’s hard to admit at times (though it shouldn’t be), sitting at home this past year, I’ve definitely put on some pounds. But moreso, I’ve been wearing pants that are comfy as hell. I’m not planning on going back anytime soon, but with spring coming out in full, I’ve started to step outside more and need something a bit more stylish than a pair of sweats. Thankfully, I recently had the opportunity to try out Everlane’s Performance 5-Pocket Pants, and I’ll just say, when the occasion calls for real pants—they are the ones I choose every time.

Performance 5-Pocket Pants Buy at Everlane $ 75

The 5-Pocket Pants from Everlane feel like a combo between Chinos and Jeans, taking the best from both sides of the spectrum. Made of mostly cotton, they have a bit of Elastane in there to give them a little (and very necessary these days) stretch. I can lift my knees up easily and when I sit, there isn’t any restriction. I could probably do the splits in them, if I could do the splits in general. This means, my mobility isn’t limited whatsoever even though I’m wearing real pants. But beyond that the fit is incredible. They are somewhat loose around the thighs, although still skinny, and then even more tapered as they go towards the calf. They can be cuffed at the bottom or worn straight, whatever you prefer. The pockets are also somewhat stretchy, so I can fit my wallet and phone in them without needing the jaws of life to get them out. The pants come in five colors right now—grey, brown, black, blue, and a light green—or pretty much every color you could possibly need in your wardrobe.

Wearing pants that aren’t sweats or athleisure is something I’d like to be doing more and more as things slowly creep back to normal. I’m realizing I’m not just going to be able to throw them on like the good old days, and need some preparation. These Everlane pants are the perfect ones for the job.

