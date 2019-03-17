Everlane Made Its Newest Performance Chinos for the Active—and the Budget-Minded
A Step Up
Everlane continues to elevate basic menswear with its newest launch: the Performance Chino. They may look like a pair of standard, everyday slacks, but there’s a moisture-wicking, quick-drying, 4-way stretch secret under that cotton, slim-fit silhouette. Designed to be worn like any other pair of chinos, the innovation here is a fabric that’s perfect for walkers and cyclists. The $68 price tag means you could buy multiple colors for the price of one pair of regular chinos — that latter likely unable to handle your active morning commute. The moisture-wicking and quick-drying features are great for those among us that can’t wear shorts to work in the summer (but maybe one day!) and the 4-way stretch means you’ll be comfortable in them all day. The Performance Chino comes in four different colors: black, navy, slate grey, and stone, and run in sizes from a 28 x 30 up to a 40 x 34.
The Performance Chino
