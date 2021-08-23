Believe it or Not: I Actually Want to Wear These Jeans

Scouting Report: Everlane’s 4-Way Stretch Jeans solve the biggest problem with denim: these can actually stretch making them comfortable enough to wear all day long.

I am, admittedly, not a denim person. And the pandemic didn’t sway things in the right direction for me. Not only did I gain a few pounds, I got accustomed to wearing pants that had elastic waistbands. The idea of being restricted by a clothing item was not a top priority, and then, the idea that I might be going back to the office came around. Being around people? Having to wear real clothes? Not only did I start exercising a bit more, but I started looking for real pants, and boy, am I glad I came across these.

We at Scouted love Everlane for so many things, and then it hit me: we’ve never put their jeans to the test. I went out and bought a pair immediately, and was so glad I did. The jeans are unlike any pair I’ve ever come across. For starters, they are stretchy in the best way. They almost feel like athleisure pants disguised as denim. They are pre-broken-in so I don’t have to waddle around like a penguin for a week. Instead, from the first time I wore them to the tenth, they felt good on my skin and relaxed. The wash is beautiful—I could stare at them all day long, and the cut is great as well. I love how there is a slight taper at the leg so they sit over my ankle with ease and aren’t flapping around as if they were boot cut jeans.

This is all to say, I’m so pleased to find a pair of jeans that are actually comfortable to wear. Thanks to the stretchy material, I could even lounge on the couch on these. But now that I’m going back to the office, I probably won’t. I’ll wear them all day to work, and hey, that’s fine by me.

