I Wear Everlane’s Sport Shirt to the Gym and to the Office

Scouting Report: Everlane’s Sport Shirt has one stand out quality—It doesn’t look like an exercise shirt, meaning you can wear it anywhere, but still get sweat-wicking, quick drying properties you’d expect from your favorite one.

When I think of Everlane, athleticwear doesn’t really come to mind. Athleisure, sure, maybe, I can see it, but exercise clothing—that’s reserved for brands like Nike, Lululemon, or Adidas. Or so I thought. Recently, the brand has been getting into exercise gear, and surprise surprise, some of it is really, really good.

The standout for me has to be the new Sport Tee. I personally love Everlane’s t-shirt—in my humble opinion, they’ve gone and perfected it—and they’ve translated that knowledge into a perfect shirt for exercising. Perhaps my favorite part of the shirt is this: it is unassumingly ready for just about anything. Unlike other exercise shirts I have, Everlane’s looks like something I could wear anywhere. But that doesn’t mean it’s not up for the task for a hard workout. It’s made with 100% recycled polyester that is soft to the touch, breathable, stretchy, and has a nice, relaxed fit. The material is sweat-wicking and quick drying, so even if you’re sweating buckets, it stays nice and dry. It is breathable because it almost has a mesh like pattern—fear not though, it is certainly not see through. Best of all, it can be worn at the gym, or just on walks around the block thanks to its understated elegance and style.

Currently, the shirt comes in five different colors, colors that in my opinion are pretty similar to their regular tee, too. My entire t-shirt drawer is coming up Everlane. First they took over my tees for wearing everyday, now they’re all over my exercise clothing. One has to ask: what’s next?

