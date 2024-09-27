Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From where I sit, I see nothing but boots for fall—literally. Between my wooden shoe rack and my steel pipe clothing rack, I see plenty of rugged leather boots and a pair of Everlane men’s sneakers. Fall is prime time for rocking premium leather boots, but somehow, I can’t stop wearing my Everlane Tread-Bare Sneakers. Sure, the right pair of Blundstone Chelsea boots will always have a place in my heart, but for a bit of pep in my step via a new set of kicks, my Everlane sneakers have been hitting the spot.

These fresh lace-up sneaks manage to embody everything I love about the California brand, and then some. The famously minimal fashion brand has made waves over the years for its commitment to subtly stylish, crisp and classic collections, from Oxford shirting to T-shirts to dark blue jeans and a lineup of impressive travel luggage, but its footwear lineup is underrated, and the Tread-Bare Sneakers are my favorite pair to date.

Everlane Tread Bare Sneakers The sneakers feature an ultra-lightweight recycled cotton canvas construction for breathability and odor defense without compromising their durability, which is a must for fall weather in New York. Buy At Everlane $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Tread-Bare gets its design cues from classic runner-style sneakers, with wavy moc-toe-inspired stitching at the toe and a handsome, contrasting natural latex rubber outsole. They’re casual enough for errands but elevated enough to wear to the office with a business casual get-up.

Best of all? The Tread-Bare Sneaker is the brand’s lowest-impact sneaker ever in terms of carbon, with only 4.78 kg CO₂e per pair produced—less than that of a single cheeseburger. Now, I might slide into my Everlane kicks to go get some dinner.

