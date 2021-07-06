These Everlane Workout Shorts Are Replacing All of My Old Pairs

Scouting Report: These exercise shorts could be worn out to dinner if need be. They’re comfortable, moisture wicking, and are linerless (which means no wedgies!).

A few weeks ago, a friend asked me why I wasn’t wearing shorts, despite it being 80 degrees and humid. “Because it’s impossible to find a good pair for men,” I said. I stood by this statement—it is definitely harder than it needs to be, mainly because so many things can go wrong with shorts—the cut can be strange, there can be too many pockets, not enough, or they aren’t deep enough, the lining can get in the way, the list goes on. Well ladies and germs, if you feel the same way, I have good news: I’ve found what I think are the best shorts around.

Everlane’s Sport Shorts are perhaps the perfect blend of athleisure and exercise clothing I’ve come across in recent memory. The style reminds me of something a tennis player might wear, which according to Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas is very en vogue right now. But the real reason I love them is the comfort level. They don’t have a liner which I love. This means, to me, no wedgies. Beyond that, they have a moisture wicking material that is great for exercise and they even dry quickly if you happen to jump into a pool (I’ve tried it). The pockets are deep and luxurious, and the entire short is extremely flexible thanks to its nylon and elastane construction—I don’t feel restrained whatsoever. The waistband is elastic but it’s not too tight and it doesn’t easily fold over itself, which is nice, too. They come in four different colors, and to be quite honest with you, I’m planning on getting them in every color possible.

I love that I can wear these when I’m exercising or just any other time because they don’t look like exercise shorts. They are by far the most versatile shorts I own right now, and I’m planning on wearing them all summer long.

