Your Perfect Hot Girl Summer Jeans Are Here—And From Everlane

Dolly Parton once said, “The higher the hair, the closer to God.” and in lieu of a few cans of hairspray, I think the same can be said for jeans. Everlane’s new Way-High collection features their highest-rise jeans yet, bringing any outfit to new heights.

Everlane has made a name for itself in durable, timeless denim, and this new collection is no exception. The Way-High Jeans feature a whopping 12.5 inch rise that accentuates my waist without making me feel like I’m in a corset, or looking like a large denim muffin. As someone with a more square build, I thought it would take a miracle to give me an hourglass shape, but it turns out all it takes is a well-thought-out pair of high-waisted jeans.

The Way-High’s denim is sturdy enough to maintain a flattering rigidness that made me feel comfortably held in instead of restricted and probably saved me 20 minutes worth of hiking my jeans up a day. As someone who isn’t wholly confident showing my midriff, what I love most about the Way-High collection is that they make wearing any cute crop tops possible and even made me feel confident in them.

The best part of the Way-High collection is when it comes to styling, you’ve got options. The original Way-High Jean offers a modern interpretation of the beloved Mom Jean cropped neatly at the ankle. Its cousin, the Way-High Baggy Jean, gives you the same waist accentuating cut paired with a longer and broader leg that lets even me pull off the relaxed cool-girl look. If you’re someone looking to show off every curve, Everlane still has your back with the Way High Skinny Jean. No matter which cut I wore, I instantly felt like a cool 70s actress and looked about ten inches taller.

