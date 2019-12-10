Everlane’s Best-Selling, Top-Rated Day Boot Is 22% Off, Today Only

It’s not often that Everlane has sales, especially not on one of their best-selling, top-rated products. But it’s 2019 and anything can happen. The Everlane Day Boot is crafted from 100% Italian leather and comes in six different shades, ranging from classic black to a more trendy lavender. At $175, it’s down 22% from its normal $225, and it’s staying at that price for a mere 24 hours. This boot is all about style and substance. The soft leather hugs the foot, the shaft is a manageable ankle-height, and the stacked heel is a comfortable 2”.

These are the kind of boots that you look forward to wearing because they go with anything and they won’t make your tootsies ache at the end of the day. You could comfortably walk tons of city blocks in these, no problem. The Day Boot, much like its flatter cousin the Day Glove, gives you a fashionable footwear option when all you want is for your feet to be comfy.

The Day Boot Buy on Everlane $ 175

