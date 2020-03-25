Everlane’s Bundles of Comfort Will Help You With Your Work From Home Outfits
Things are really weird right now, but Everlane has come up with one of the more creative ways to give you access to awesome clothing while saving you money. The Bundles of Comfort give you the option to buy two of your favorite comfort essentials, like leggings or henleys, and save. As someone who is currently hand washing and hang drying laundry in their apartment, having two pairs of leggings is ideal so I’m not stuck constantly washing it. The bundles range in both style and gender, with everyday staples for both men and women. Here are a few picks from the bundles to grab while they’re discounted:
Women’s Lightweight French Terry Pleat Sweatshirt, 2 for $58: If you want to look put together but also still be wearing a sweatshirt while in Zoom meetings, this is for you. Choose from three colors, with a single pleat on each cup for a voluminous effect.
Men’s Waffle Knit Henley, 2 for $60: Made from 100% cotton, this lightweight henley is great on its own with a pair of jeans or underneath a sweater for when it gets cold out.
Men’s Performance Chino, $2 for $100: While these may look like your average chino, they’re actually much more. Made from a technical fabric, it resists wrinkles and it’s sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and has 4-way stretch.
Women’s ReNew Plush Fleece Sweatshirt, $2 for $60: With the word “plush” in its name, this sweatshirt was made to work from home in. It’s cozy, with a classic crew neck but has a modern square hem and a boxy fit.
