Grab Cashmere for Under $100 (and More) from Everlane’s Choose What You Pay Section
Everlane is a Scouted-favorite for many reasons. One of those reasons is the fact that they create elevated basics at accessible price points. And what’s even better is that sometimes those price points get even more accessible when pieces get added to the Choose What You Pay section. Basically, it’s the closest thing to a sale that Everlane has. And we’ll take it. This new batch of options includes some seasonal styles that you’ll want to take advantage of. Like the Cashmere Rib Mockneck, down to $93 (40% off). This super-soft sweater comes in four colors and is the perfect thing to pair with jeans under a leather jacket as the fall weather rages on. Guys can grab the perfect outerwear option in the ReNew Fleece Zip, down to $48 (40% off). Made from recycled polyester, this fuzzy fleece will keep you warm on all your weekend excursions. The rest of the section is full of dresses and pants and jackets and more. It’s time to add some new Everlane pieces to your wardrobe. | Shop at Everlane >
