Everlane’s Fleece Sweatpants Have Convinced Me to Wear Sweatpants to Work
I want to let you in on a secret: I’ve worn sweatpants to work. And while this may not seem as salacious as I’m making it, it’s a big deal when you work in an office. But let me tell you, finding pairs of sweatpants that look like real pants has been a mission of mine, and my newfound favorites are from Everlane.
The Everlane ReNew Fleece Sweatpants are more than what the name would suggest. Yes, they are fuzzy pants but they’re also made from recycled polyester and they’re really, really soft. The adjustable waist allows me to hike them up for a more professional, mid-to-high-waisted look or keep them on my hips like classic sweatpants for the house. And, because the bottoms have a more traditional hem (rather than elastic or cuffed), that means I can roll them to fit my petite frame. Yes, I said roll them.
Everlane styled them with a matching fleece cardigan in Oat, which is the color I opted for, or the pullover in Dark Navy. To me, the Oat felt unique and easier to pass off as off-white trousers instead of sweatpants, which do typically come in navy blue. I’ve styled mine with T-shirts and sweaters and look forward to not having to change out of my pants when I get home from being out and about.
These sweatpants will be the perfect way to feel good about what I’m wearing, while not being restricted by jeans or true work pants. What I’m trying to say is that if they look like trousers but feel like sweatpants, are they really sweatpants?
Everlane ReNew Fleece Sweatpants
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.