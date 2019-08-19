CHEAT SHEET
WASH, RINSE, REPEAT
Everlane Launches New Washable Silk Shirts in Three Styles to Complete Your Fall Wardrobe
The best part of fall is being able to get out of the rut of dressing for sweat. With Everlane’s three new Washable Silk shirts, you’ll have three new ways to look put-together and professional. Some of Everlane’s best-selling pieces are their silk button downs, but with Washable Silk (which is still silk, but made more durable, and therefore washable), you get all the polish without the extra dry clean bill. The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt is the most versatile of the bunch, coming in five different colors. Pair it with jeans for a daytime outfit or add a pencil skirt for a boardroom-approved style. You can even wear it unbuttoned to throw over a tank top for an added layer. The Washable Silk Tie-Cuff Shirt is also a great, universal piece with four color options to choose from. Made without front pockets, it’s a more streamlined silhouette in the front, but with the added touch of ties at each wrist. Finally, The Washable Silk Wrap Top is a ballet-inspired top that has an elegant V-neck and has hidden buttons so you don’t have to worry about the tie coming loose. Each shirt is made from 100% silk, but is less sheer and a tad bit heavier than traditional silk. Throw these in the wash with some of your more delicate items and you’re good to go. | Shop at Everlane >
