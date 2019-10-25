CHEAT SHEET
DOWN AND IN
Meet Re:Down, Everlane’s New Line of Puffer Coats Made from 100% Recycled Fabric and Fill
It’s really no secret that we love Everlane here at Scouted. The brand knows how to make ethical, sustainable basics that can truly become your everyday uniform. And now, they’re adding a whole slew of recycled down products they’re calling Re:Down.
The idea of using recycled fabrics in Everlane’s outerwear collection isn’t new for the brand. Last year, it launched ReNew outerwear, which changed the game by using recycled plastic bottles to make their fabric and committing to eliminating their virgin plastic consumption by 2021. This time around, though, it’s even better. The Re:Down collection features styles made from 100% recycled polyester and filled with a 100% recycled down and feather fill. It’s highly compressible like you’d expect from any great down jacket, as well. The brand launched three styles to start with:
- The Women’s Re:Down Puffy Puff
- The Women’s Re:Down Sleeping Bag Puffer
- The Men’s Re:Down Reversible Puffer
In addition to this brand new line of outerwear, Everlane added a bunch of new silhouettes to the aforementioned ReNew line. The new styles include new styles of parkas. | Shop a Everlane >
