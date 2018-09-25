CHEAT SHEET
    Everson Griffen: Vikings Player ‘Threatened to Shoot’ Someone at Hotel

    ‘CONCERNED’

    USA TODAY Sports

    Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman says he’s concerned for the welfare of star lineman Everson Griffen after he reportedly threatened to shoot someone in a hotel over the weekend. ABC 5 Eyewitness News reports Griffen verbally threatened to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday at a Minneapolis hotel. He reportedly told staff that if someone didn’t let him into his room that he was going to shoot. He wasn’t included in the lineup for Sunday’s 27-6 home loss to the Buffalo Bills due to what the team called “a personal matter.” In a statement, Spielman said: “We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.” Griffen was not arrested, according to police.

