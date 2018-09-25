Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman says he’s concerned for the welfare of star lineman Everson Griffen after he reportedly threatened to shoot someone in a hotel over the weekend. ABC 5 Eyewitness News reports Griffen verbally threatened to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday at a Minneapolis hotel. He reportedly told staff that if someone didn’t let him into his room that he was going to shoot. He wasn’t included in the lineup for Sunday’s 27-6 home loss to the Buffalo Bills due to what the team called “a personal matter.” In a statement, Spielman said: “We are aware of the situation involving Everson Griffen and certainly concerned by what we have heard. We are currently focused on Everson’s well-being and providing the appropriate support for him and his family.” Griffen was not arrested, according to police.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10