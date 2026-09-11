Every Angle of Trump Dozing Off at 9/11 Memorial

President Donald Trump, 80, has a well-documented habit of nodding off during his official duties, and Friday’s 9/11 memorial service at the Pentagon was no exception.

Donald Trump's eyes appear to be almost completely closed, as his mouth droops to the side. Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images

When not stumbling while delivering his remarks, Trump was seated next to his wife Melania, who made a rare public appearance.

His eyes now fully closed, Trump can be seen here clearly dozing. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

As Trump appeared to sink deeper into the dreamworld, Melania didn’t react, or attempt to wake him.

Fully succumbed to slumber, the president's head nods forward. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

As his head continued to tilt down, Melania paid her 80-year-old husband no attention, at one point turning her head in the opposite direction.

Melania's attention is elsewhere as Trump's sleep slip continues. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

At one point, Trump’s mouth flopped open. Melania continued to pay her husband no attention, with the first lady also having her eyes closed.

Donald Trump appears to possibly be snoring, as Melania—eyes also closed here—perhaps takes her lead from her husband. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump struggled the most during a portion of the memorial where the names of the victims were read out.

Trump struggled to stay awake as the names of the victims of the attack were read. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

He also appeared to nap through Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remarks, and while a choir sang.

Not beating the "Sleepy Don" allegations anytime soon. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump, who famously nicknamed Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe,’ has been caught out napping at at least 23 events since re-taking the Oval Office.

But the White House denied the pictures showed a snoozing Commander-in-Chief.

“President Trump was solemnly listening and remembering the victims and heroic first responders who tragically lost their lives on that fateful day,” White House Spokesman Davis Ingle said, ignoring the photographic evidence.

“Anyone ridiculously claiming the President was asleep is lying,” he doubled down.