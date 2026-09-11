Every Angle of Trump Dozing Off at 9/11 Memorial

President Donald Trump, 80, has a well-documented habit of nodding off during his official duties, and Friday’s 9/11 memorial service at the Pentagon was no exception.
When not stumbling while delivering his remarks, Trump was seated next to his wife Melania, who made a rare public appearance.
As Trump appeared to sink deeper into the dreamworld, Melania didn’t react, or attempt to wake him.
As his head continued to tilt down, Melania paid her 80-year-old husband no attention, at one point turning her head in the opposite direction.
At one point, Trump’s mouth flopped open. Melania continued to pay her husband no attention, with the first lady also having her eyes closed.
Trump struggled the most during a portion of the memorial where the names of the victims were read out.
He also appeared to nap through Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s remarks, and while a choir sang.
Trump, who famously nicknamed Joe Biden ‘Sleepy Joe,’ has been caught out napping at at least 23 events since re-taking the Oval Office.
But the White House denied the pictures showed a snoozing Commander-in-Chief.
“President Trump was solemnly listening and remembering the victims and heroic first responders who tragically lost their lives on that fateful day,” White House Spokesman Davis Ingle said, ignoring the photographic evidence.
“Anyone ridiculously claiming the President was asleep is lying,” he doubled down.