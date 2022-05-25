Classroom of Horror: How the Texas Elementary School Shooting Unfolded

All 19 kids and two teachers killed in the massacre at Texas’ Robb Elementary School were in a single fourth-grade classroom where the shooter had barricaded himself as local cops tried to smash windows to free students, officials said.

Tuesday’s horrific incident began when Salvador Ramos, an unemployed and increasingly aggressive 18-year-old who had recently dropped out of high school, shot his grandmother, whom he lived with in a modest bungalow in Uvalde decorated with a religious cross and a Christmas wreath.

He then took off in a truck but crashed in a ditch near Robb Elementary, a school of about 600 mostly Latino students who were just two days away from summer vacation, according to school records.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said Wednesday that someone called 911 to report seeing the crash and an armed man running towards the school. Local Uvalde police and school district police approached Ramos but he opened fire, leaving two officers with non-life threatening injuries, Olivarez said.

Ramos, who was wearing a tactical-style vest and carrying a rifle and large amounts of ammunition, kept running onto school grounds, through a hallway, and into veteran teacher Irma Garcia’s fourth-grade classroom. He barricaded himself inside and was firing the rifle, forcing the local cops to call for tactical units, Olivarez said.

While Olivarez couldn’t say how long that wait for back-up was, Uvalde council member and firefighter Chip King said he arrived at one point to set up a perimeter around the school and it was only 30 minutes later that the suspect was “neutralized.”

Uvalde police also indicated that the shooting began at 11:32 a.m. and said in one of their earliest announcements on Tuesday that the suspect was “in custody” at 1:06 p.m.

As the suspect barricaded himself in the fourth-grade classroom, local officers broke windows to rescue as many people as they could, Olivarez said.

When tactical units finally rammed the classroom door, Ramos fired at them, hitting one officer who sustained minor injuries. The teen was ultimately shot dead, allowing officers to realize the true horror left behind: the bodies of 19 children and two fourth-grade teachers.

According to online accounts from victims’ parents, the carnage unfolded in the classroom of Mrs. Irma Garcia, who has taught at Robb Elementary for 23 years and is a mother of four. Jennifer Lugo, whose daughter Ellie Garcia was killed, posted online that the class was held “hostage.” Garcia’s family confirmed she died along with her students.

“She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom,” her family wrote in a GoFundMe, describing her as “sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality.”

A second fourth-grade teacher, Eva Mireles, whose partner is a school district police officer, also died. She had been co-teaching with Mrs. Garcia for five years, the Uvalde CISD’s website says.

Among the young fourth-grade victims was “super-outgoing” Amerie Jo Garza, a “teacher’s pet” who died while trying to dial 911, her grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told The Daily Beast.

Just that morning, she had beamed for a picture as she held up a colorful school certificate naming her to the honor roll at Robb Elementary School.