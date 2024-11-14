This All-Over Deodorant Keeps B.O. at Bay From Top to Bottom

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I typically shower twice a day, and I don’t tend to give off unpleasant odors, but I sweat rather easily. It can take well over an hour for my body temperature to return to normal after a particularly intense workout. (Like an Orangetheory session where I burn 900-plus calories in an hour? Yeah, that does it.) On those days when I know I might not be able to get home for that shower post-workout, I have begun to use a new product as part of my morning ablutions: all-over deodorant.

All-over and full-body deodorants allow you to keep odor at bay in more areas than just your underarms—slather it on your feet, your undercarriage, in the crooks of elbows and knees, and anywhere else you fear sweat may build up and turn pungent as bacteria amasses.

Every Man Jack All Over Deodorant My current favorite formula is Every Man Jack’s All Over Deodorant, which comes in three scents, including my favorite, Coastal Surf. It has piney and salty notes reminiscent of a stroll near the rocky shores of the Pacific Northwest. It’s pleasant and, most importantly, mild. The idea here is not to add aroma, after all, but to prevent it. Buy At Every Man Jack $ 10 Buy At Amazon $ 12

The formula in the All-Over Deodorant contains ingredients that actively absorb moisture, like tapioca starch, so there will be less sweat for bacteria to break down in the first place. The formula also contains moisturizing ingredients, like shea butter and coconut oil, so your skin feels nourished—not dry.

What I like even more than the moisturizing properties of this whole-body deodorant, though, is that I can hardly feel the stuff within a few minutes of applying it. It’s subtle enough in feel and fragrance that it humbly does its job without feeling it sitting on your skin. It’s the ultimate gym bag essential.

