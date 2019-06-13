Every Member of Team Trump Is Now Enabling Treason

When Donald Trump was asked Wednesday by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if he’d accept intelligence and campaign help from a foreign power, he blew up Washington and gave us a sharp insight into the true Trump. This was no fifth-dimensional chess move; it was the commander in chief saying the quiet, treasonous part out loud.

Set aside that accepting such help is illegal—after all, the laws are for the little people in Trump’s Great America—it was Peak Trump.

Talking about Large Adult Son Don Jr. testifying before the Senate again about his infamous Trump Tower meeting with a Russian emissary promising dirt on Hillary Clinton (“if it’s what you say, I love it!”), Trump replied: