Trump Finally Told the Truth: He Needs Russia to Win

The nominees for “Most Shocking Thing Said by Donald Trump” constitute a list so long we can’t even remember half of them, but as of June 12, 2019, there’s a hands-down winner and nothing else comes anywhere close to close.

For a president of the United States to say, as Trump said to George Stephanopoulos, that he’d accept foreign intelligence or information about his Democratic opponent is way beyond shocking. Maybe it’s not surprising after we all heard him “joke” about having the Russians hack Hillary Clinton emails when he was running for president the first time, but this is the commander in chief speaking, and it’s sickening and appalling and lawless.

And you know what else it is? It’s true. This is one of the rare occasions on which Trump actually spoke the truth.