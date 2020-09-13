Every Player in Seahawks vs. Falcons Game Takes Knee During Opening Kickoff

Read it at Seattle times
All 22 players on the field at the start of Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons took a knee in protest against racial injustice.
After Seattle’s kickoff to start the game, all athletes on the field took a knee, with the Falcons opting not to return the kick. During the pre-game national anthem, too, several Seahawks players did not stand—some sat and others knelt while new strong safety Jamal Adams raised his right fist.
The Falcons also paid tribute to the late civil-rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), who died in July, and both teams wore armbands honoring him with his initials.