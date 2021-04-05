Everyone in England to Get Two Free COVID Tests Per Week
TESTING TIMES
Everyone in England finally will be given access to two rapid coronavirus tests a week, starting Friday in a dramatic extension of the government’s testing program. The lateral flow kits, which can provide results in around 30 minutes, will be available for free at testing sites and by mail. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce the next stage of lockdown easing in England, which will see non-essential shops reopen and pubs and restaurants start serving outdoors from April 12. He is also set to outline plans for coronavirus passports as a means of enabling mass-audience events. The country has rolled out a successful vaccination program: 60 percent of adults have had their first dose and 10 percent have had both shots.