Everyone in L.A. County Now Eligible for Free Coronavirus Testing, Mayor Says
Every Los Angeles County resident—some 10 million people—is now eligible for free coronavirus testing, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. He tweeted a link to a new city website encouraging people to schedule a test: “Announcing that L.A. is now the first major city in America to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents. While priority will still be given to those with symptoms, individuals without symptoms can also be tested.” Prior to the announcement, only those with symptoms and frontline healthcare workers were provided tests at the city’s 34 drive-through centers, according to ABC 7. Experts agree that widespread testing for COVID-19 is a vital piece of a coronavirus response plan that will allow the United States to reopen for business as usual. California’s shelter-in-place order has been extended until the end of May.