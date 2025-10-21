Everyone Laughs at Poop-Smeared Mike Johnson in AI Vengeance Video

House Speaker Mike Johnson found his defense of Donald Trump’s feces-dumping video turned right back on him in yet another nasty AI video.

Johnson declined to criticize Trump’s viral AI meme that showed a crowned “King Trump” dumping sludge on protesters from an aircraft he is piloting.

When asked at a press conference about the president’s video targeting “No Kings” demonstrations on Monday, the 53-year-old insisted that Trump was merely using “satire” and was “probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media.”

In response, Rep. Jared Moskowitz, 44, replied with a clip of the moment, which is then followed by an AI poop landing on his head, as he looks up sheepishly and the audience bursts into laughter.

Mike Johnson looks shocked to have poop land on his head during the AI video., which Jared Moskowitz joked was "satire." X

The Florida Democrat captioned the video, “Just using social media and satire Mr Speaker,” with a winking emoji.

Jared Moskowitz trolled Mike Johnson with his own AI video which he posted on X. X

Organizers said around seven million protesters turned out in largely peaceful “No Kings” actions across all 50 states.

Trump’s childish 19-second post—set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone”—repackaged the weekend’s protests into an AI spectacle and drew swift condemnation, including from Loggins himself.

But not from Johnson, who was asked how he could decry a supposed “Hate America” rally by Democrats while the president shared a clip depicting him dumping sludge on Americans.

Looking uncomfortable, he replied: “The president uses social media to make a point. You can argue he’s probably the most effective person who’s ever used social media for that.”

Johnson also contrasted the meme with what he claimed was violent rhetoric from protesters, while asserting that mocking a president who has survived assassination attempts is dangerous.

All smiles: Johnson swore in Moskowitz on Jan. 3 this year. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Moskowitz, 44, a member of the House Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees, has engaged in sparring with Trump-aligned Republicans.

At a national security hearing in March, Moskowitz held up a giant poster of three emojis—a fist, a U.S. flag, and a fireball—to lampoon alleged Signal chats tied to Trumpworld officials, needling them over secrecy and “back-channeling.”

During a House Oversight fight in January 2024, he hoisted a big board featuring a photo of Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein to taunt Republicans over their Hunter Biden probe and to highlight what Democrats call selective outrage about Trump’s past associations.