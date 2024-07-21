Everyone Wants to Know if Maya Rudolph Will Return to Play Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’
Joe Biden’s decision to step down as the Democratic nominee for president could keep comedian Maya Rudolph booked and busy. Social media users were quick to connect the dots following Sunday’s big political news about Biden’s departure, predicting that we are about to see a lot more of Rudolph’s spot-on Kamala Harris impersonation on Saturday Night Live. Rudolph recently earned four Emmy nominations from her work on three different programs, showing how popular she is right now. The comedian has previously won an Emmy for her portrayal of the vice-president. She shared with the Today show in 2021 what the key to playing Harris is. “It’s the wig,” she joked. “It’s a great blazer, and then I think just a little... you know, maybe just a little bit of, like, the way she talks in the back of her throat. But what I notice about her—she’s so smiley.”