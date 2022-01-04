This Meal Kit Costs Less Than Shopping at the Grocery Store
Delicious Dishes
A great New Year resolution is to cook more meals at home. Cheaper, healthier – it’s the perfect commitment to make to yourself. There’s no easier way to do it than EveryPlate.
EveryPlate is a meal kit for every person. Each week, choose from 17 recipes featuring dinner classics like rice bowls, tacos, burgers, and pasta. Recipes are easy to follow with six or fewer steps. While other meal kits cost $10 per portion, EveryPlate clocks in at $4.99 per portion at full price. But you don’t even have to pay that! Use code DB199 and try it for only $1.99 per portion (and get 20% off your next two boxes).
Customize your delivery every week, picking the number of portions and meals you’re getting and choosing from a huge selection of recipes. Like for next week, pick from classics like Mushroom Biscuit Pot Pie, Linguine Carbonara, Sweet Potato and Poblano Fajitas, and Gravy Lover’s Meatballs. Can't you just taste it? Pick your first box here.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.