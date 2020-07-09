Everything Donald Trump Stands For Just Got Slapped Down by the Supreme Court

Donald Trump is right about one thing: he lost at the Supreme Court today. Bigly, as he might say.

In two 7-2 decisions, both written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Court affirmed that both Congress and the New York District Attorney have the right to subpoena Trump’s (and any sitting president’s) tax returns and other financial records.

Trump’s “imperial presidency,” in which he has asserted, over and over again, that he is immune from prosecution or judicial review or impeachment or even investigation, has finally come to an end. He is not.