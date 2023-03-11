Daniel Kwan, who co-directed Best Picture hopeful Everything Everywhere All At Once alongside Daniel Scheinert, has opened up about backlash against the film and other nominees ahead of the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night. In a memo posted to Twitter, the director had a request for all fans of the film, while also throwing shade at its critics.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was released exactly one year ago at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, winning over critics with a zany-yet-heartwarming tale of an immigrant family. Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan starred as two Chinese-American parents who, in order to save the universe, had to fight their own daughter (Stephanie Hsu) as she attempted to destroy the world.

While commemorating the anniversary of his film, Kwan also shared he’d be taking a break from social media post-Oscars. But since the film has a particularly large fanbase on social media, before leaving Twitter, Kwan asked enthusiasts to remain calm during the ceremony.

“The last thing I ask of any fans of our film is to be gracious and kind tomorrow,” Kwan wrote, “especially if we don’t pick up any awards that you might have felt we deserved.”

He continued: “I love every one of the films we are up against for different reasons. More importantly, I have grown to love the people behind each of the films as I have gotten to know them this year. I already have everything I could ever want, and there is no need to be angry on our behalf.”

Though the film is certainly in the lead to take home the award for Best Picture (thanks to wins at the SAG Awards, the BAFTAs, and more), with a good shot at other categories like Best Actress, Directing, and Writing, Kwan also suggested that too many wins could be a bad thing.

“No movie deserves to sweep, no matter how good it is, and I am rooting wholeheartedly for my fellow nominees,” Kwan shared. “Thank you for coming along with me on this wild ride, all of your support has meant the world to me.”

Last weekend, for example, the film won all of its categories at the Indie Spirit Awards. Everything Everywhere All At Once now holds the record for most wins in Indie Spirits history—a good sign as it heads into the Oscars.

Still, the film’s detractors have pointed out flaws. Some are upset by the idea of a sweep, advocating for films like Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin in categories like Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay. Others have problems with the film’s alleged anti-Semitism, in which Jewish actress Jenny Slate plays a character named “Big Nose.”

Before signing off, Kwan left one cheeky P.S. aimed at “people who hate the film with their entire being.”

“I’m sorry we ruined cinema for you forever,” Kwan quipped. “I hope we can make it up to you on the next one.