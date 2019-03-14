Everything You Can Spend Your FSA On – From Sunscreen to Contact Solution

A FSA, or Flexible Spending Account, is an add-on to your health insurance plan that’s made for life’s little emergencies. It’s used to pay for copays or deductibles, but did you know that you can also use it towards a bunch of different items like sunscreen, acne treatments, or insoles?

The FSA deadline is fast-approaching and FSAStore is a destination that can help make sure you’re getting the most out of your funds before they’re gone. It aggregates all of the tiny, unassuming purchases that you make at drug stores and that can really add up. Use some of the money you’re already saving to put towards making you healthier and happier. The full list of FSA-eligible items can be found here and you can save with coupons from us here.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen I feel like I should get “Wear sunscreen” on my headstone, at this point. Sunscreen is a vital part of your everyday routine, and if you’re in the market for some quality sunscreen but don’t know where to start (outside of the corner store), there are a bunch at the FSA Store you should invest in. Any kind of sunscreen with an SPF above 15 is eligible. Buy at Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping

Other options:

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Sunscreen Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Nexcare Waterproof Clear Bandages Keeping your First Aid kit stocked is a constant challenge. This is your opportunity to get every kind of bandage or disinfectant imaginable (or just get a whole new kit). You can even get some of the more expensive, superfluous options when it comes to First Aid, like waterproof bandages, blister Band-Aids, liquid bandage spray, or Ace bandages. Buy at Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping

Other Options:

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable First Aid Kit Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping

Arm & Hammer Simply Saline Solution Wound Wash Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Clear Care Cleaning & Disinfecting Solution with Lens Case This isn’t just condoms and bunion guards (not feminine hygiene products, though, which is ... interesting). Think about things you use every day, like contact solution, shoe insoles, or reading glasses. Stock up on value sets or bundles and avoid having to make a last-minute run to the store if you’ve forgotten something. Buy at Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

Other Options:

Plackers Grind No More Dental Night Guard Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

TheraBand Foot Roller While the occasional exercise equipment is FSA-eligible, there are a lot of smaller fitness and wellness items you can easily add to your routine. Foam rollers and Kinesio tape are included, but also recovery options like Tens systems and acupressure mats. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

Other Options:

TENS 7000 2nd Edition Digital TENS Uni Buy at Amazon $ 27

