As a gift, jewelry is tough to beat. Think about it! Jewelry is useful for almost any occasion and wearing it will always remind the gift-getter of the time they received it. Eve’s Addiction offers an unbelievable selection of jewelry styles, including necklaces, rings, and bracelets. You can take advantage of numerous personalization options to make this soon-to-be treasured keepsake all the more unique. Right now, you can save 30% sitewide and receive free shipping by using the code AFF30 at checkout. If you are in an especially giving mood and make a purchase over $100, use the code 40OFF100 instead to receive 40% off and free shipping.

The Engravable Name Bar Necklace is one of Eve’s most popular products and has a few nifty customization options. Choose between three colors (gold, silver, or rose gold), then engrave the front (free) and back (an extra $9) with a personalized ten-character message, like the date of an anniversary or birthday. You know, the dates your significant other tends to forget.

Engravable Name Bar Necklace Was $58 Buy at Eve's Addiction $ 40 Free Shipping

Made with stainless steel, the Charm Heart Bracelet allows the wearer to carry around a treasured memory. In addition to the engraving, the bracelet can be adorned with a photo of your choice.

Charm Heart Bracelet Was $50 Buy at Eve's Addiction $ 35 Free Shipping

Eve’s Addiction offers a few add-ons as well. Your gift can be delivered already wrapped, in a jewelry box, or with a DIY gift kit. Happy gifting!

