Evicted Houston Man Set Fire to Apartment Building, Shot People as They Fled
NIGHTMARE
Four people are dead in Houston after a man allegedly set fire to a boarding house-like apartment building in the middle of the night on Sunday. He lured tenants out before shooting them with a shotgun as they attempted to flee the scene, wounding five and killing three, according to Houston police. The suspect continued to open fire when firefighters arrived on the scene to quell the blaze, forcing them to take cover. Upon arrival, officers shot and killed the suspect, who they described as a 40-year old African American man. “It's just sad what's going on in our nation,” said Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement. “I've seen things I haven’t seen before in 32 years.” Identities of the victims were withheld pending notification of their families.