Evidence Found in Federal Judge’s Home in Son’s Secret Sex Tape Case
XXX MARKS THE SPOT
Investigators searched the home of a senior federal judge as part of a probe into allegations that his son secretly recorded women engaging in sexual acts. Gothamist reports that authorities seized 150 DVDs and other materials from the property belonging to Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy in Binghamton, New York. The evidence is now being used in a 29-count indictment against his 49-year-old son, Daniel McAvoy, who has been accused of surreptitiously recording women undressing and taking part in sexual activity in his current and former apartments. Though four women are currently involved in the case, evidence seized suggests there could be many more who may have been secretly filmed. The seized DVDs had hand-written labels listing dozens of women’s names and specific sex acts listed in pornographic language, court documents show. Judge McAvoy has not been accused of any wrongdoing and filings do not indicate if he was aware of his son’s alleged misconduct or not.