‘Evil Dead’ Star, 67, Announces Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Bruce Campbell, best known as the iconic Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror media franchise, revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with a cancer that is “treatable” but not “curable.” Campbell, 67, shared the sad news on X, where he explained that “appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.” The actor did not disclose what type of cancer he was diagnosed with. “My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," he said in the statement. “I’m not trying to enlist sympathy—or advice—I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)." Outside of the Evil Dead series, the actor, filmmaker, and author has appeared in other low-budget cult movies like Crimewave, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat, and Bubba Ho-Tep, as well as television series like The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. and Jack of All Trades. “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b---h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while,” he concluded.