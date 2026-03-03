Cheat Sheet
‘Evil Dead’ Star, 67, Announces Shock Cancer Diagnosis

NEW BATTLE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.02.26 9:39PM EST 
Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell, best known as the iconic Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror media franchise, revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with a cancer that is “treatable” but not “curable.” Campbell, 67, shared the sad news on X, where he explained that “appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.” The actor did not disclose what type of cancer he was diagnosed with. “My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," he said in the statement. “I’m not trying to enlist sympathy—or advice—I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)." Outside of the Evil Dead series, the actor, filmmaker, and author has appeared in other low-budget cult movies like Crimewave, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat, and Bubba Ho-Tep, as well as television series like The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. and Jack of All Trades. “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b---h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while,” he concluded.

Bruce Campbell statement
Campbell shared the news in a statement posted to X.
2
American Death Toll in Trump’s Iran War Doubles in Two Days
WHAT IS IT GOOD FOR?
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 03.02.26 5:02PM EST 
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

The U.S. Central Command said on Monday afternoon that six American service members have been killed in action since the U.S. and Israel began their surprise joint bombing campaign against Iran on Saturday. “U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region,” the defense force shared in a post on X. The death toll doubled from Sunday’s Central Command report, which said that three service members had been killed as of that morning. “Major combat operations continue,” the agency added. “The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.” President Donald Trump said in a video address on Sunday that “there will likely be more” American military personnel who die before the military operation in Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by the Department of Defense, ends. “That’s the way it is,” Trump, 79, said. “But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hasn’t ruled out deploying ground troops and didn’t say when America’s involvement in the military operation will end.

The Daily Beast
Published 03.02.26 1:25PM EST 
4
Pentagon Shares Tasteless Iraq Quiz as War Rages in Iran
WAR GAMES
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.02.26 12:31PM EST 
Published 03.02.26 12:28PM EST 
A U.S. armored personnel carrier sits in the desert at the end of the Gulf War. Oil wells burn in the background. (Photo by Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
Peter Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The Pentagon has published a tasteless quiz about a war that killed hundreds of Americans on its website as troops are sent to die in a new conflict. “This is not Iraq, this is not endless,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared during a testy press conference on Monday morning. But the Gulf War, a conflict between Iraq and a coalition of 42 other nations which ended in 1991, is clearly on the minds of those at Hegseth’s department, as a quiz titled ‘Bombs Over Baghdad: Test Your Desert Storm Knowledge’ appeared on the Pentagon website as the war in Iran intensified over the weekend. Operation Desert Storm was the code name for a military operation to expel occupying Iraqi forces from Kuwait, which Iraq had invaded and annexed months earlier. Between Desert Shield and Desert Storm, almost 400 Americans were killed. As part of the quiz, users were asked which dictator was toppled, the operation code names, and which commander led the American forces during the war. “Did you serve on the front lines?” it cheerily asks if the participant scores well. The timing of the quiz is suspect given that President Donald Trump warned that Americans would die during the conflict with Iran.

5
Shock as Reality Star Dies at 25
‘LEFT US FAR TOO SOON’
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.02.26 4:23PM EST 
Todd Meadows.
Facebook/Kennady Harvey

Deadliest Catch star, the ship’s deckhand Todd Meadows, died on February 25 at age 25. Meadows died due to a fishing-related incident, according to a GoFundMe started by his family. Meadows, “left us far too soon while doing what he loved—crabbing out on Alaskan waters” the GoFundMe read. Sources tell TMZ the reality star’s death occurred while filming for the show. Captain Rick Shelford called it “the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady” in a Facebook post that announced the deckhand’s death. “Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him,” the statement said. Meadows was the newest crew member aboard the crabbing vessel featured on the Deadliest Catch, which follows crabbers as they set off on their dangerous profession of fishing off the Bering Sea. Meadows is survived by his children’s mother, Kennady Harvey, and three sons. “Not only were you my children’s father but you were my best friend,” Harvey posted on Facebook. Meadows’ family has started a GoFundMe to “help ease the financial burden in the months ahead” that includes expenses for the late 25-year-old’s funeral.

6
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.02.26 3:26PM EST 
Eric Dane
Actor Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS, He is photographed at the St. Regis in Washington, DC on September 30, 2025. The Washington Post/Getty Images

Eric Dane died from respiratory failure that arose from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). His family announced Dane’s death on February 19 of this year, nine months after the 53-year-old actor announced that he was struggling with the illness. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always,” they said in a statement. The degenerative disease affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic. ALS first presents with muscle weakness, twitching, or trouble swallowing and can eventually lead to full-body paralysis as an individual loses control of muscles responsible for speaking, eating, and breathing. Dane had become an advocate for those suffering from the disease, which currently has no cure. Prior to his death, he also played a firefighter with ALS in an episode of Brilliant Minds to elevate his advocacy. “He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease in those remaining days, which was really brave of him to do,” fellow Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey said about his co-star. Dane is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and two daughters, ages 15 and 13.

7
First Missile Hits Europe as Trump’s War Spirals Out of Control
SHOCKWAVES
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.02.26 7:29AM EST 
An Iranian missile struck a British military base in Cyprus.
An Iranian missile struck a British military base in Cyprus. Alexis Mitas/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s new war just hit Europe. An Iranian drone struck a British military base in Cyprus on Sunday, after Saturday’s launch of the MAGA president’s all-out assault on the Iranian regime plunged the Middle East into a state of chaos not seen since George W. Bush’s 2003 invasion of Iraq. The U.K. Ministry of Defence says no casualties have been reported at the Cypriot facility, but that family members of active service personnel would be moved off-base as a precaution. “Our force protection in the region is at the highest level and the base has responded to defend our people,” the MoD said in a statement. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, is said to have been briefed on the situation by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. The U.K. is currently assisting the U.S. in its defense of military assets in the Middle East, but has not been involved in direct strikes against targets in Iran, which are now confirmed to have killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plus several of his likely successors.

8
Remember: Most Americans Can’t Even Find Iran on a Map
LOST CAUSES
Chris Cillizza
Published 03.02.26 2:07PM EST 
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on March 1, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday morning that the United States and Israel had launched an attack on Iran. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

If you’ve turned on cable news at any point since between about 2 am Saturday morning and this second, you’ll have been confronted with wall-to-wall coverage of the U.S. military strikes in Iran. You could be forgiven for assuming then that this war—the second time Donald Trump has bombed Iran in his second term—is a game-changer in American politics. It is not. Or at least not yet. The vast majority of American voters don’t know anything about Iran. Need proof? In 2020, a Politico-Morning Consult poll asked people to find Iran on a world map. Only 23% were able to do so. (Among the incorrect places people guessed: The U.S., Canada, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Australia and the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.) None of that is to say that Trump’s decision—made without Congressional approval or the backing of our traditional western European allies—isn’t a big deal. It absolutely is. Not only will it be a major part of Trump’s second term legacy, it also has the possibility to reshape the Middle East for generations. But the 2026 midterms are still going to be fought primarily on domestic issues, notably the economy and affordability.

9
JFK’s Grandson Reveals Final Words of Sister, 35, Before Her Death
BROTHERLY LOVE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.02.26 11:25AM EST 
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, is welcomed by US Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy (R), Jack Kennedy Schlossberg (2nd L) and Tatiana Kennedy Schlossberg to the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, December 2, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Tatiana Schlossberg, her brother, congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg, and their mother, Caroline Bouvier Kennedy, photographed alongside Britain's Prince William at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jack Schlossberg opened up for the first time about his sister Tatiana’s last words before her death late last year. “The last thing that she said to me was, ‘You better win,’” the Kennedy scion said in an interview for CBS Sunday Mornings, referencing his run for Congress. The environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg was diagnosed with terminal acute myeloid leukemia immediately after giving birth to her second child in May 2024. She died at age 35 in December. “No one knew me better, and I knew no one better than her,” Schlossberg said about his late sister, adding he “knows she’s still rooting for” his political career. Jack, 33, is campaigning for New York’s 12th District, which represents the wealthy areas of Upper West and Upper East Sides of Manhattan, in what’s set to be a crowded Democratic primary. Eight people, including prominent names such as Trump critic George Conway, 62, are running for longtime congressman Jerry Nadler’s seat. Jack has previously amassed nearly a million followers on social media and was a political correspondent for Variety.

10
Tributes Flow for College Football Quarterback Dead at 23
GONE TOO SOON
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.02.26 8:33AM EST 
CU Athletics tribute
Dominiq Ponder has died age 23.

University of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder died at the age of 23 following a car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning. State Patrol officers said the incident took place around 3 a.m. after the driver lost control of his Tesla in Boulder County, breaking through the guardrails, hitting an electrical pole, and rolling over before coming to a stop. The man died at the scene, and was later identified in a statement from the university. “Dom, you were a blessing to so many people,” his fellow quarterback Colton Allen wrote on Instagram. Colorado’s athletic director Fernando Lovo added that the college’s sporting community had been “devastated” by the news. “He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike,” Lovo said. “Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time.”

