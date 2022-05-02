This High-Performance CBD Uses Organic, U.S. Grown Hemp to Manage Pain, Stress, and Sleep
Vitamin CBD
With so many CBD brands on the market, it can be tough weeding out all the CBD that's not worth your money. evn CBD stands out from the pack with its high-quality CBD — sourced from family-owned hemp farms based in Colorado — that's combined with powerful non-CBD extracts to create potent products for pain, stress, and sleep.
Pain Relief: After an extra tough workout session, reach for this cooling cream or salve. The combination of CBD rich hemp, shea butter, and methanol nourishes skin and provides a rejuvenating sensation for aching muscles.
CBD Cooling Cream
Stress Relief: Whether it's work deadlines or parenting issues, the stresses of everyday life can pile up. In moments like this, evn’s CBD gummy bears come in clutch. These treats come in sweet and sour versions, and help you stay cooler than the other side of the pillow in the midst of daily challenges. In fact, this study found that CBD helped lower anxiety in 79% of participants.
CBD Gummy Bears
CBD Sour Gummy Bears
Sleep Aid: Have you ever had a big meeting in the morning and your racing thoughts totally stopped you from falling asleep the night before? This cocoa-flavored powder is made with sleep-promoting ingredients like melatonin and magnesium to help prevent these restless nights. Mix it in with warm milk or tea to get a deep, restful night’s slumber. Good news: 66% of this study's participants measured improved sleep scores after taking CBD.
Sleep Powder
