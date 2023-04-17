Give Mom the Calm Mother’s Day She Deserves With These High-Quality CBD Products
Mother’s Day is right around the corner (Sunday, May 14), and while we should be giving Mom the care she deserves every day of the year, this day is another excuse to celebrate her. So in celebration of this Day of Mothers™, I want to share with you something that Mom may or may not even realize could become a holy grail in her everyday routine: Evn’s all-natural CBD products.
One of the brand’s most popular types of CBD products is gummies because they’re easy to eat and taste delicious. So for the moms in need of some extra R&R, we’d recommend these strawberry melatonin gummies, and for the moms with a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with this bundle of sweet and sour gummies that hit the spot and also keep Mom centered. Speaking of which, for the moms who are truly always moving and grooving and in need of some extra daily chill, both this CBD salve and CBD cream with menthol are made to nourish dry skin and rejuvenate sore and tired muscles. And to help keep the movement going, these CBD curcumin capsules include turmeric as their primary active ingredient, which is known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. Best of all? Evn is having a huge sale right now, which means you can score 20% off orders of $50 or more, 25% off orders of $100 or more, and 30% off orders of $150 or more.
