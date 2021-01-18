All Loofahs Are Disgusting, Except for This One

I’ve been a dedicated plastic loofah user for years, looking down on those who used washcloths, or worse, a bare bar of soap. But recently, I learned just how disgusting plastic loofahs really are. Loofahs, it turns out, are breeding grounds for bacteria and germs because they are constantly wet and their sole job is to clean dirt and dead skin cells off of our bodies. Yet, even though I knew this, I held on to the illusion that they were unproblematic for a long time - denial is a powerful tool. When I finally faced the music and threw away my plastic loofah, I struggled to find a satisfying alternative that I felt struck the perfect balance of a nice exfoliate and a gentle clean. Body brushes didn’t lather the way I wanted them to, and shower sponges seemed to break in my hands every time I used them leaving me longing for my dirty loofah. However, I realized recently that I didn’t have to give up on loofahs entirely, just plastic loofahs that couldn’t be properly cleaned.

Evolatree solved my loofah related troubles because they make a 100% machine washable and reusable loofah. The loofah, made from all natural fibers, lathers and scrubs just like any other loofah or body scrubber would, but instead of being left to fester after a shower, you can unravel and throw Evolatree’s body scrubber in the washing machine, ridding it of all potentially harmful bacteria. Evolatree’s loofah can be left to air dry on its own and is ready for use again by the time of your next shower, but this time without the worry of germs and fungi. Even better, unlike plastic loofahs, Evolatree’s natural fiber blend is durable and able to withstand constant and regular use and washing without tearing or falling apart. Despite being made from natural fibers, Evolatree’s loofah has the perfect amount of roughness to exfoliate and clean your skin without causing irritation.

I’m so glad I don’t have to resort to a washcloth or even just a bare bar of soap. I’ve found the loofah for me, and being able to throw it in the wash with my towels every week has freed me of the worry that my loofah was contributing to the cleanliness problem my showers were supposed to solve.

Evolatree Soft Body Brush

