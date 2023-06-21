Reporter Recalls Terrifying Moment His Sub Was Trapped Near Titanic Propeller
‘WE COLLIDED’
A former ABC News correspondent has relived the terrifying moment in 2000 when, while filming the wreck of the Titanic, his submersible became trapped in the ship’s sunken propeller. “When we collided with the propeller, and I started seeing those big chunks of metal raining down on us … the first reaction I had was, ‘This can’t be happening,’” Dr. Michael Guillen told ABC News on Tuesday. Guillen earlier tweeted video of the report, claiming the incident “almost claimed my life.” The clip explains that as Guillen and his crew approached the stern of the Titanic, an underwater current pushed them towards the propellers, appearing to wedge the submersible in between. “We got caught by this underwater turn and just drove us right into the blades,” Guillen said. “This voice came into my head and said, you know, ‘This is how it’s going to end for you’. I’ll never forget those words. I’m very aware of what these poor souls on board the ship the Titan are experiencing. I am just heartbroken about it.”