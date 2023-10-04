CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Is Being Investigated for Sexual Abuse
Abercrombie & Fitch has asked a law firm to investigate accusations that former CEO Mike Jeffries, who guided the company’s rise in popularity in the 1990s, exploited men at sex parties he hosted. On Monday, BBC News reported about eight men who attended events that allegedly required them to perform sex acts for Jeffries and his partner Matthew Smith between 2009 and 2015. The outlet also asserted that just before Jeffries departed his executive position in 2014, a pension fund claimed that the retail company had paid settlement fees for Jeffries’ alleged “misconduct.” While Jeffries was CEO, the company was condemned on multiple occasions for sexualized advertisements and clothing designs.