Ex-Afghan President Taken in by UAE After Fleeing With $169M Stuffed in Bags
NEW HOME
The ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has landed in the United Arab Emirates, the country said Wednesday per the Associated Press. According to the UAE-backed media agency WAM, the government took in Ghani for “humanitarian considerations,” though it did not say where in the country he was. Ghani fled Afghanistan once the Taliban reached Kabul, with initial reports claiming he went to Tajikistan and, when denied entry there, Oman. The Afghan ambassador in Tajikistan told BBC News that Ghani left with $169 million in cash stuffed in bags.
Ghani claimed in a Sunday Facebook post the escape was to prevent any bloodshed. “I was faced with a difficult choice—to stand up to the Taliban who wanted to enter the citadel or to leave my country, which I devoted 20 years to protect,” he wrote. “If I stayed, it would lead to the martyrdom of many citizens and the destruction of Kabul.” He said the Taliban was now responsible for the wellbeing of the country.