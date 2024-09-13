Ex-Aide Trolls Trump: He Will ‘100%’ Do Another Debate

Donald Trump’s former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci trolled his old boss Thursday night, saying the former president’s assurances that he won’t do another debate are complete baloney.

The Republican nominee wrote on his Truth Social platform, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE,” claiming that Kamala Harris was only calling for a rerun of Tuesday night’s showdown because she lost. When Scaramucci was asked on CNN’s AC360 if he believed Trump, he answered: “It’s 100 percent he’s gonna debate.”

“I’ll make that prediction here,” Scaramucci told host Anderson Cooper. “He’s a wrestler, you know, it’s like a UFC thing. He’s gonna say he’s not gonna debate—he knows he lost the debate.”

Scaramucci, who was fired as Trump’s White House comms chief in 2017 after less than two weeks in the role, says he was in the spin room after the debate on ABC News on Tuesday night—an event that Trump used to push bogus conspiracies about immigrants “eating the dogs” in Ohio and wrongly claim that Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, thinks the “execution” of babies after birth is acceptable.

“When he arrived in that spin room, he went right to Sean Hannity’s desk to tell everybody that he won the debate, but he lost the debate,” Scaramucci said. “He knows. Anderson, he would have never showed up in the spin room if he had won that debate.”

Cooper added that generally “you don’t go to the spin room” if a candidate has had a good night.

“Of course you don’t do that,” Scaramucci replied. “He knows he lost the debate and he knows he’s debating her again, but he has to have a buildup. He thinks there’s a negotiating chip. He’s trying to show his macho flex.”

He later added that he knew Trump “was in trouble” when he saw that Trump’s plane was landing in Philadelphia “at 6:57 p.m. for a 9 o’clock show, and he’s not gonna be ready—he’s gonna be unraveled.”