Ex-Aide Sues Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
SERVED
Charlotte Bennett, an aide-turned-whistleblower to disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sued him on Wednesday for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation. The suit also names as defendants several members of his inner circle: former secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa, chief of staff Jill DesRosiers, and special counsel Judith Mogul. “My career as a public servant was abruptly cut short because of Governor Cuomo’s and his top aides’ sexual harassment and retaliation against me after I complained about Governor Cuomo’s misconduct,” Bennett said in a statement. “They must all be held accountable for their actions.” She is the second accuser to file suit against Cuomo, following a February filing by a state trooper. Bennett’s suit comes a day after Cuomo himself filed an ethics complaint against the office of Attorney General Letitia James, claiming her bombshell probe was politically motivated.