Ex-Aide Fired by George Santos Says He Paid for the Job
UNDER THE TABLE
A man who had a short stint as an aide to Rep. George Santos told staff for the House Committee on Ethics Wednesday that he sent more than $1,050 to the representative’s director of operations in hopes of securing the job. Derek Myers, 31, who has also accused Santos of sexual harassment, directed at least seven $150 payments to Vish Burra on the belief that the right-wing operative was short on cash and that it would help him get the gig, AP News reported. “Burra was a powerful person,” Myers told AP. “I wanted him to advocate on my behalf.” The payments surfaced as part of a House probe into Myers’ sexual harassment allegations after he only lasted a few days as a legislative assistant earlier this year. While Santos claims it was over a charge of wiretapping found in a background check, Myers said the serial fabulist pushed him out because he rejected the embattled congressman’s advances. Santos has denied the accusation. The ex-aide also revealed that he once taped a conversation with Santos behind his back and leaked it to a journalist, and he considered becoming a secret informant for police while still working for the representative.