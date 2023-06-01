CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Ex-Aide Fired by George Santos Says He Paid for the Job

    UNDER THE TABLE

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) chats with his State of the Union guest and members of his staff as they prepare for the evening in Santos’s office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 7, 2023.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    A man who had a short stint as an aide to Rep. George Santos told staff for the House Committee on Ethics Wednesday that he sent more than $1,050 to the representative’s director of operations in hopes of securing the job. Derek Myers, 31, who has also accused Santos of sexual harassment, directed at least seven $150 payments to Vish Burra on the belief that the right-wing operative was short on cash and that it would help him get the gig, AP News reported. “Burra was a powerful person,” Myers told AP. “I wanted him to advocate on my behalf.” The payments surfaced as part of a House probe into Myers’ sexual harassment allegations after he only lasted a few days as a legislative assistant earlier this year. While Santos claims it was over a charge of wiretapping found in a background check, Myers said the serial fabulist pushed him out because he rejected the embattled congressman’s advances. Santos has denied the accusation. The ex-aide also revealed that he once taped a conversation with Santos behind his back and leaked it to a journalist, and he considered becoming a secret informant for police while still working for the representative.

    Read it at AP News