Ex-Aide Told Investigators Cuomo Was Obsessed With His ‘Hand Size’—and What It ‘Indicated,’ Lawyer Says
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s facing calls for his resignation after mounting sexual harassment claims, is obsessed with “his hand size”—and “what the large size of his hands” meant to staff, one of his accusers told investigators Monday, according to her lawyer. Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide, spent four hours talking to two attorneys hired by the state Attorney General’s office to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by the Democratic lawmaker, lawyer Debra Katz revealed. According to Katz, Bennett detailed her allegations against Cuomo and provided more than 120 pages of information to corroborate her claims.
Bennett “also provided detailed information about the sexually hostile work environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate effort to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention,” Katz said in a statement, adding, “One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff.”
In a bombshell interview with the New York Times, Bennett alleged Cuomo asked her multiple questions about her sex life and relationships when the two were alone in his office in June 2020, including whether she had ever slept with an older man and whether she was romantically involved with other staff members. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday President Joe Biden finds the allegations against Cuomo “troubling” and wants an investigation.